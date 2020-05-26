2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

The much anticipated Skoda Karoq has funnily arrived in India and it brings its siblings, the Superb and Rapid 1.0 TSI along as well.

In their first-ever virtual launch event broadcasted YouTube, Skoda Auto India has launched the much-awaited Karoq SUV. Along with the Karoq, Skoda has also introduced the Superb Facelift and the new BS6 compliant version of the Rapid sedan. In the BS6 era, all three models feature brand new petrol engines as Skoda moves away from diesel entirely from the Indian market.

The Skoda Karoq comes to India as the chief rival to the Jeep Compass, the Hyundai Tucson and the Volkswagen T-Roc. The Karoq is equipped with only a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 147hp and 250nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, but there is no all-wheel drive on offer. The Karoq will be offered in six exterior colours and will come fully loaded in a single variant as a direct import through the CBU route. The Karoq is equipped with LED headlamps, with cornering fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 521litres of boot space, Ambient lighting, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and more. The Karoq has been launched at Rs 24.99 lakh.

The new 2020 Skoda Superb facelift made its India debut like the Karoq at the 2020 Auto Expo. It features a redesigned front bumper, new front grille, and will come equipped with full-LED Matrix headlights. The interior will be equipped with the Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless smartphone charging. It will be powered by a new 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that replaces the BS4 1.8-litre unit. The engine is good for 190hp and 320Nm of torque mated to the 7-speed DSG automatic, which is carried over from the older model. The new Superb has been launched in two variants – Laurin & Klement (L&K) and Sportline with prices ranging from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh.

Finally, the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has also been launched. As the name suggests, the Rapid comes powered by a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine which is tuned to churn out 110hp and 175Nm of torque. The engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed automatic is also available. The automatic is, however, no longer the famed DSG twin-clutch system, it has been replaced with a more cost-effective torque convertor unit. As for fuel efficiency, the19.kmpl for manual transmission variant. The price of the new Skoda Rapid starts from Rs 7.49 lakh and climb up to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

