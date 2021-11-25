2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

Ford has revealed its global mid-size pickup truck - Ranger, in an updated avatar. It is now wider by 50 mm and dons a rad-looking front face like the bigger F-150.

November 25, 2021
2022 Ford Ranger front

 

The veil has been dropped off the new 2022 Ford Ranger. The American carmaker’s mid-size pickup truck is now unveiled in a bolder avatar, inspired by the bigger Ford F-150 and Bronco range. The company will sell the new Ranger in all of its existing markets by next year. Since the company has already wrapped up its operations in India and confirmed to sell only CBU units, it remains to be seen if the Ranger will make its way to the Indian shores.

Talking of changes, the 2022 Ranger dons a fresh design. The front face now looks bold. Thanks to the larger radiator grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a masculine-looking front bumper. The silver skid plate also adds to the overall appeal of the 2022 Ranger. Housings for the fog lamps are done in a black theme like the tow hooks. The high-set bonnet gets bold creases, which gel well with the new face of the Ranger. Also, the 2022 Ford Ranger is wider by 50 mm.

2022 Ford Ranger side

Over to the sides, the wheel arches are now beefed up. The rear tailgate is revised as well. It even gets stamped with “RANGER” naming. The rear bumper gets integrated steps for easy access to the bed. Much like the outgoing model, the new Ranger will be sold in multiple cabin and bed length options. Furthermore, Ford will offer around 600 official accessories for the new Ranger.

Changes on the inside are extensive as well. The dashboard is new, and so is the touchscreen infotainment unit, which now measures 12 inches. The lesser variants, however, get a smaller 10-inch unit. It sits in a portrait fashion, taking up the centre stage of the dashboard. Besides, the instrument cluster is an all-digital unit like the Raptor variant of the outgoing Ranger.

2022 Ford Ranger dashboard

Powertrain options include a 2.0L diesel engine, which will be offered with single and double turbochargers for different power outputs. Moreover, a 3.0L V6 diesel will be offered, churning out 210 Hp and 498 Nm of max output. In select markets, a 2.3L turbo-petrol motor will also be made available. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and a 10-speed AT. In addition, there are two different 4WD systems on offer this time.

