Zypp enters battery swapping business for EVs with 20 stations across Gurugram

With the launch of battery swapping stations, Zypp believes that the green-tech start-up has resolved the challenge of charging infrastructure that also could have limited a user’s trip.

By:Published: March 30, 2020 3:51:16 PM

Zypp tech start-up has announced its foray in the battery swapping business for electric vehicles.  The company has announced that it has installed 20 battery swapping stations across Gurugram. With the battery swapping alternative, the users will no longer have to wait for the batteries to charge or stress about finding the charging stations. The users can simply opt for a battery swap option via the Zyppapp and get a swap within just 3 minutes and continue to ride e-bikes for another 75kms.

With the launch of battery swapping stations, Zypp believes that the green-tech start-up has resolved the challenge of charging infrastructure that also could have limited a user’s trip. The company says that fitted with IoT locks and lithium-ion batteries, Zypp e-bikes can be hired remotely via the app. After completing the ride, users need to park these e-scooters in the Zypp parking points that ensure the complete safety of these scooters.

Commenting on the said development, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder of Zypp said that Zypp is driven with a vision of enabling greener and futuristic means of everyday commute through Zypp e-scooters serving the delivery segment who have a 100-120km running requirement daily. He added that for long, the users have refrained from taking to EVs due to limited charging infrastructure. Zypp has installed 20 battery swapping stations across key hot-spots in Gurugram and through battery swapping, users can hit the roads in just three minutes for another 75kms. He concluded his statement by saying that Zypp is affirmative that the same would help more users take on electric mobility, especially with the growing emphasis on solo commuting options, delivery segment and look forward to an affirmative response.

Stay tuned for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles