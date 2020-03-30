Zypp enters battery swapping business for EVs with 20 stations across Gurugram

With the launch of battery swapping stations, Zypp believes that the green-tech start-up has resolved the challenge of charging infrastructure that also could have limited a user’s trip.

Zypp tech start-up has announced its foray in the battery swapping business for electric vehicles. The company has announced that it has installed 20 battery swapping stations across Gurugram. With the battery swapping alternative, the users will no longer have to wait for the batteries to charge or stress about finding the charging stations. The users can simply opt for a battery swap option via the Zyppapp and get a swap within just 3 minutes and continue to ride e-bikes for another 75kms.

With the launch of battery swapping stations, Zypp believes that the green-tech start-up has resolved the challenge of charging infrastructure that also could have limited a user’s trip. The company says that fitted with IoT locks and lithium-ion batteries, Zypp e-bikes can be hired remotely via the app. After completing the ride, users need to park these e-scooters in the Zypp parking points that ensure the complete safety of these scooters.

Commenting on the said development, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder of Zypp said that Zypp is driven with a vision of enabling greener and futuristic means of everyday commute through Zypp e-scooters serving the delivery segment who have a 100-120km running requirement daily. He added that for long, the users have refrained from taking to EVs due to limited charging infrastructure. Zypp has installed 20 battery swapping stations across key hot-spots in Gurugram and through battery swapping, users can hit the roads in just three minutes for another 75kms. He concluded his statement by saying that Zypp is affirmative that the same would help more users take on electric mobility, especially with the growing emphasis on solo commuting options, delivery segment and look forward to an affirmative response.

