Chinese two-wheeler maker, Zontes has has introduced its 350R streetfighter motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The price of the bike depends on the choice of colour and goes up to Rs. 3.37 lakh for the black and white colour options. It is to be noted that all prices are introductory.

The Zontes 350R is an entry-level offering by the brand and positions itself in the premium end of the sub-400cc motorcycle space. It rivals the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R in India, in this segment. Zontes is retailed in India by Adishwar Auto Ride India, a subsidiary of the Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group. The motorcycles will be sold via the new Moto Vault dealerships across the country.

In terms of looks, the Zontes 350R is sharp with an angular headlamp. It gets a muscular fuel tank with extended tank shrouds, slash-cut exhausts and a step-up style seat. The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting, slipper clutch, a 5-inch LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless control, dual fast charging USB, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres.

The motorcycle draws power from a 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out about 37.4 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model comes with four riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care with the help of 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 265 mm rotor at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

