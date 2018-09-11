Yuvraj Singh buys himself BMW G310 R: All you need to know

A BMW G310R has found a new owner as star cricketer Yuvraj Singh today took delivery of his brand new roadster. Yuvraj Singh has been an avid motoring enthusiast with a collection of exotic cars in his garage, but he hasn't been much of a motorcyclist. The other motorcycles in his collection are a Hero CBZ Xtreme which he won for one cricket match. Besides this, he's also had a customised KTM to his name - modified KTM 390 Duke. The Yuvraj Special X-12 was unveiled during India Bike Week 2015. YouWecan KTM kits were also launched that year at a price of Rs 49,390.

The Yuvraj Special and the kits by Autologue Design were put up for sale the same year, the proceedings from which went towards YouWecan cancer awareness campaigns. While one would imagine a celebrity like him to buy himself a fancy and expensive set of wheels, say the BMW S1000R, but Yuvi has gone for a modest purchase decision with the G310 R.

BMW G310 R was launched this year amidst a stunt show some weeks back. It is the most affordable and the smallest motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's lineup. It is manufactured in India at TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility.

BMW Motorrad's entry-level street naked is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The same engine also comes mounted on the TVS Apache RR 310 and has been jointly developed by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad.

Watch BMW G310 R review below:

BMW G310 R competes with the likes of KTM 390 Duke, which is priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The G310 R, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

You may also like: Yuvraj Singh Car Collection

Another BMW Motorrad entry-level motorcycle was launched along with the G310 R, the G310 GS which is an adventure tourer. We've ridden them both and are convinced that the G310 R makes a great package for young riders with a mellow throttle response (compared to the 390 Duke).