Your next Bigbasket delivery could be on Ampere electric scooters!

Ordering your monthly groceries from big-basket? Well, your next delivery from the online supermarket could be on Ampere electric scooters! Ampere vehicles, which is a subsidiary of Greeves cotton, has signed a pact with Bigbasket. Under this, Ampere will be providing custom-fit electric scooters to Bigbasket across major metropolitan cities of India. These scooters will be used on the last-mile delivery of groceries by the online supermarket. Initially, these electric scooters will be used for Bigbasket delivery in the city of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR. In September last year, Bigbasket has revealed that it is going to expand its fleet of electric two-wheelers ten times within a span of one year.

In other news, Ampere has recently announced its dealership expansion in India. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has increased its dealerships to 23 outlets since September 2019. The current portfolio of Ampere includes Zeal along with V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer recently announced that it has crossed a sale of 50,000 electric scooters in India. And that the Zeal has become one of the fastest-selling scooters in its category.

P Sanjeev, Chief Operating Officer, Ampere Vehicles, speaking on this tie-up, said, “As Ampere is expanding its EV network in India, we aim to foster EV growth and adoption across B2B businesses which can cut down the operation cost thus helping them gain competitive advantage. Our range of reliable electric scooters suits all types of riders and are an economical option for personal as well as commercial use. This tie-up with Bigbasket is a testament of our custom made product range best suited for specific business needs.”