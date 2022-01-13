Yezdi is back! New Roadster, Scrambler, Adventure bikes launched in India

The new Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure motorcycles have been launched in India. Prices of these motorcycles start at Rs 1.98 lakh and they go up to Rs 2.18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has revived the iconic Yezdi brand in India with the launch of not just one or two but three brand new motorcycles. The new Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure motorcycles have been launched in India today. Prices of the new Yezdi Roadster start at Rs 1.98 lakh, the Scrambler is priced from Rs 2.04 lakh, while the Adventure bike will retail from Rs 2.09 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for all of them are now open.

The model-wise prices of new Yezdi motorcycles are mentioned below:

Yezdi Motorcycle Price (ex-showroom) Yezdi Roadster Rs 1.98 lakh – Rs 2.06 lakh Yezdi Scrambler Rs 2.04 lakh – Rs 2.10 lakh Yezdi Adventure Rs 2.09 lakh – Rs 2.18 lakh

Now, talking about the engine specs of these motorcycles, all these Yezdis get the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine. However, that’s where the similarities end as all of them have been tuned differently to suit their character. The Yezdi Roadster develops 29.2 hp of power at 7,300 RPM and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The Scrambler churns out 28.7 hp of power at 8,000 RPM and 28.2 Nm of torque at 6,750 RPM.

Finally, we have the Adventure motorcycle, the most powerful among the trio, that pumps out 29.7 hp of maximum power at 8,000 RPM and 29.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. All these motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of hardware, all these bikes are based on the same double-cradle frame and get telescopic forks at the front. However, while the Roadster and Scrambler get twin shock-absorbers at the rear, the Adventure gets a mono-shock unit.

For braking duties, all these Yezdi motorcycles get a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Scrambler and Adventure also get three ABS modes, namely Road, Off-road, and Rain. In terms of features, they get a digital LCD instrument cluster, LED lighting system, and the Adventure sports a tilt-adjust display unit with standard Bluetooth connectivity. These new Yezdi motorcycles will be sold via Jawa dealerships across India. Bookings for the same are open while deliveries will also commence immediately.

