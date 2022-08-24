Yezdi Roadster gets two new colour schemes: Inferno Red and Glacial White

Yezdi has introduced two new colour schemes for the Roadster called Inferno Red and Glacial White, both priced at Rs 2.01 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yezdi has introduced two new colour schemes for its Roadster range named Inferno Red and Glacial White. Both colours will have a gloss finish, and the side casings, along with all other components on the motorcycle will be finished in black.

The latest colour combination on the Yezdi Roadster duo is christened “Fire & Ice”, and are priced at Rs 2,01,142 ex-showroom, Delhi.

Presenting the two new additions to the Roadster family, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends, said, “The Yezdi Roadster has been a phenomenal success for us in terms of attracting riders into our Kommuniti. It has been one of our most popular models since its launch and has already given countless adventures and experiences to its riders across the country, staying true to its true-blue Roadster character. The new Inferno Red and Glacial White colours infuse new energy into our Roadster range and will make it stand out even more, attracting more riders into its fold.”

He added, “What remains unchanged is the ultimate ‘Roadster’ experience that this motorcycle offers. The Yezdi Roadster is the perfect manifestation of a classic ‘Roadster’ motorcycle with its naked, well-proportioned form and a potent engine mounted in a capable chassis to deliver the ultimate rush over city runs or long highways sojourns.”

Apart from the updated colour schemes, both motorcycles will retain the power train, a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29 bhp and 29 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. Yezdi claims a mileage of 29.5 kmpl and a top speed of 140 kmph.