Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Yezdi Roadking might soon return in a Scrambler avatar and an early prototype of the same has been snapped somewhere in Maharashtra very recently.

By:Updated: Mar 26, 2021 11:26 AM

 

A mysterious scrambler has been snapped very recently somewhere on the highways in Maharashtra and if you have been a Yezdi fan, here is a piece of good news that will further lift-up your Friday mood! Remember the announcement Classic Legends made about the revival of the Yezdi brand in India? Well, the same seems to be true now as a test mule of what is believed to be an early prototype of Yezdi Roadking has been snapped very recently. From the leaked pictures, it is quite clear that the Yezdi might make its comeback in a Scrambler form. The engine casing on the test mule bears a heavy resemblance with the one on the Yezdi Roadking of the past. Now, digging into more details, the upcoming Yezdi Roadking Scrambler test mule is seen with a rear tyre hugger along with a slim seat.

Moreover, the bike can be seen with a twin exhaust set up but these are highly unfinished, which further cements the fact that this is an early prototype that is far away from being production-ready. At the front, the test mule gets a rounded headlamp and this might be an all-LED unit on the final production model. Moreover, one can see the front fork gaiters along with an engine bash plate with all-black wired wheels.

The upcoming Yezdi scrambler will go on to challenge the likes of the Honda CB350RS and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 in the sub 500cc scrambler territory. As the bike is in the initial stages of testing, we don’t see a launch announcement at least this year. Talking of the expected price, the bike would, in most certainty be positioned in the sub Rs 2 lakh price bracket. Some additional details on this scrambler might spill soon, so keep watching this space!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest and some interesting automotive content!

Source: WhatsApp forward

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon