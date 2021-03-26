Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Yezdi Roadking might soon return in a Scrambler avatar and an early prototype of the same has been snapped somewhere in Maharashtra very recently.

A mysterious scrambler has been snapped very recently somewhere on the highways in Maharashtra and if you have been a Yezdi fan, here is a piece of good news that will further lift-up your Friday mood! Remember the announcement Classic Legends made about the revival of the Yezdi brand in India? Well, the same seems to be true now as a test mule of what is believed to be an early prototype of Yezdi Roadking has been snapped very recently. From the leaked pictures, it is quite clear that the Yezdi might make its comeback in a Scrambler form. The engine casing on the test mule bears a heavy resemblance with the one on the Yezdi Roadking of the past. Now, digging into more details, the upcoming Yezdi Roadking Scrambler test mule is seen with a rear tyre hugger along with a slim seat.

Moreover, the bike can be seen with a twin exhaust set up but these are highly unfinished, which further cements the fact that this is an early prototype that is far away from being production-ready. At the front, the test mule gets a rounded headlamp and this might be an all-LED unit on the final production model. Moreover, one can see the front fork gaiters along with an engine bash plate with all-black wired wheels.

The upcoming Yezdi scrambler will go on to challenge the likes of the Honda CB350RS and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 in the sub 500cc scrambler territory. As the bike is in the initial stages of testing, we don’t see a launch announcement at least this year. Talking of the expected price, the bike would, in most certainty be positioned in the sub Rs 2 lakh price bracket. Some additional details on this scrambler might spill soon, so keep watching this space!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest and some interesting automotive content!

Source: WhatsApp forward

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.