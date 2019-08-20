Yezdi Motorcycles to make India comeback soon: Know expected price, models and launch timeline

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is all set to launch the Yezdi brand in India soon. Yezdi's official website along with the social media channels went live recently and these give a hint that the official launch is on track. Classic Legends currently retails Jawa Motorcycles in India and the next focus point would be Yezdi. In order to give the customers a trip down the memory lane, Classic Legends might launch the modern versions of the Yezdi Roadking and the Yezdi Classic that used to be highly popular once. Let's take a look at what these bikes could be like and what all you can expect from the Yezdi resurrection.

Classic Legends has managed to connect to the previous Jawa owners as it brought back the Jawa Classic that looks highly identical to the retired Jawa 350 of the past. That said, the brand can do the same for Yezdi and we are expecting the Roadking as one of the first models to make its entry into the market, looking at its high popularity and fan following from the gone by era. The bike used to come with a 250cc, two-stroke engine.

Coming to the powertrain, Yezdi Motorcycles are expected to use the same 293cc, liquid-cooled engine that powers the Jawa Classic and Forty-Two. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 27hp and 28Nm. Transmission is expected to be a six-speed unit and the engine will be BS-VI compliant. The motor might be tuned differently for the upcoming Yezdis for a distinct character and exhaust note.

If you take a look at history, you will find that the Yezdi motorcycles used to be priced lower than the Jawa models. That said, the company might come up with the same equation for the upcoming Yezdi models. Expect the base model to be priced at under Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is also a possibility that Classic Legends will position Yezdi as a premium brand and equip the bikes with modern bits like LED headlamp, digital-analog instrumentation and more, something that would appeal more to the Millenials.

Just like Jawa, Classic Legends might also set up a separate dealership network to retail the upcoming Yezdis. Classic Legends aimed to open 105 dealerships for Jawa for a good presence across India and the number is expected to be more or less the same for Yezdis. Speaking of when you can finally buy a brand new Yezdi in India, we don't think that is going to happen anytime before 2020.

