Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features

The new Yezdi Adventure has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.09 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against its arch-rival, the Royal Enfield Himalayan? Let’s find out here!

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has revived the iconic Yezdi brand in India with the launch of three brand new motorcycles, namely the Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. The new Yezdi Adventure is the most expensive motorcycle among the trio and it will directly lock horns with the Royal Enfield Himalayan. So, how do these adventure motorcycles fare against each other? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine Specs

Specification Yezdi Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 29.7 hp at 8,000 RPM 24.4 hp at 6,500 RPM Torque 29.9 Nm at 6,500 RPM 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 RPM Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed

The new Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that churns out 29.7 hp of power at 8,000 RPM and 29.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Royal Enfield Himalayan, on the other hand, gets a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC motor that develops 24.4 hp of power at 6,500 RPM and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4000-4500 RPM. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Dimensions

Dimensions Yezdi Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan Length N.A. 2190 mm Width N.A. 840 mm Height N.A. 1360 mm Wheelbase 1465 mm 1465 mm Weight 188 kg 199 kg Seat Height 815 mm 800 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 220 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 15.5-litres 15-litres

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Cycle Parts

Yezdi Adventure sits on a double-cradle frame while the Royal Enfield Himalayan is based on a half-duplex split cradle frame. In terms of hardware, both these ADVs get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they sport disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, while the Himalayan gets a switchable ABS, the Yezdi Adventure features three different ABS modes, namely Road, Off-road, and Rain. Both the motorcycles get a 21-inch tyre at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear with spoke wheels.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Colours and Features

Yezdi is offering its Adventure motorcycle in three colours, namely Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Ranger Camo. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is offered in six colour shades. They are Granite Black, Lake Blue, Pine Green, Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver, and Rock Red. In terms of features, the Himalayan gets an analogue instrument cluster while the Yezdi Adventure sports a tilt-adjust digital display unit. Both the motorcycles get Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

The new Yezdi Adventure is priced between Rs 2.09 lakh – Rs 2.18 lakh while the Royal Enfield Himalayan currently retails between Rs 2.14 lakh – Rs 2.22 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. So, which adventure motorcycle will be your pick? Let us know in the comments section below!

