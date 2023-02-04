Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler get new colours: Priced from Rs 2.10 lakh

The Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler have been introduced in new colour shades. They are priced at Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Classic Legends, manufacturer of the iconic Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, kick-started the year 2023 with the launch of new colour variants for the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster. Now, the company has introduced some new paint schemes for the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler as well. Their new colour variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler: New colour variant prices

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Yezdi Adventure Whiteout Rs 2.15 lakh Yezdi Scrambler Bold Black Rs 2.10 lakh

The Yezdi Adventure will now be available in a ‘Whiteout’ paint scheme that is inspired by the snowy terrain. Yezdi Scrambler’s ‘Bold Black’ takes inspiration from stealth. Yezdi says that while both the colourways find themselves at opposite edges of the spectrum, the motorcycles are born from the same gene pool and made to thrill no matter what the terrain.

Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler: Engine and gearbox

Powering these Yezdis is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine. However, while the Yezdi Adventure develops 29.7 bhp and 29.9 Nm, the Scrambler churns out 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Here’s what the company said:

Presenting the new colourways in the Yezdi lineup, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Adventure and Scrambler are icons of the free-spirited Yezdi character. Both purpose-built motorcycles are made for the adrenaline rush; be it long rides on the highway or short bursts around the trails. The new colourways act as an extension of their personalities and make them look even more stunning in the outdoors.”

