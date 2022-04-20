Yet another PureEV e-scooter catches fire

A PureEV dealership FE spoke to confirmed that an Epluto 7G electric scooter caught fire in Warangal on April 18, 2022.

An electric scooter from PureEV caught fire in Warangal, Telangana, on Monday. This is the second such incident involving a PureEV electric scooter in three weeks. A PureEV dealership FE spoke to confirmed that an Epluto 7G electric scooter caught fire in Warangal on April 18, 2022. Late last month, a similar incident involving a Pure EV electric scooter was reported from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Since March 26, as many as seven fire incidents across the country involving electric scooters of companies like Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV, and Jitendra New EV Tech have been reported.

The government has already ordered a probe into these incidents, and has roped in experts from the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), and Indian Institute of Science for the investigation.