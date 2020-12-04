Year-end discounts on Kawasaki Z650, W800 and Vulcan S: Save this much till 31st December!

The discounts are being offered in the form of vouchers and these will be applied to the ex-showroom price of the said models. That said, if you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki Z650, W800 or a Vulcan S, now is the best time to save some cash.

It’s the end of the year, which means it might be good news for most of us because, well, 2020 hasn’t been less than a nightmare for all of us! While many of us must be waiting eagerly for the year to end, here comes a piece of news that will make some people think otherwise, especially the ones planning to buy a Kawasaki bike. Kawasaki dealers across India are currently offering year-end discounts and you can avail savings of as much as Rs 50,000. The company is currently offering discounts on models like Z650, W800 and Vulcan S. In order to be precise, while the Vulcan S is currently being sold with a discount of Rs 20,000, you can buy the Z650 with savings up to Rs 30,000. Last, the W800 is now available at the dealerships with a price lesser by Rs 30,000.

Apart from this, the company is also offering discounts on its off-road bikes like KX100, KLX110 and the KLX140. The maximum discount of Rs 50,000 is on the KX100 while the KLX110 and KLX140 are on sale with benefits up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The discounts are being offered in the form of vouchers and these will be applied to the ex-showroom price of the aforementioned models. That said, if you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki, any one of the above models, now is the best time to save some cash.

You can get more details on the discounts at your nearest Kawasaki dealership and if you are lucky, your local dealer might offer you some additional dealer-level benefits as well.  Also, all the above-mentioned discounts are valid only till 31st December and hence, you have 27 days to avail these. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

