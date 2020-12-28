Year-end discount on Honda SP125: How to get Rs 5,000 cashback on Hero Glamour rival!

The Honda SP 125 is currently available in two variants – Drum and Disc. While the base variant is priced at Rs 75,010 the more premium disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 79,210 (both pries mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi). 

By:Updated: Dec 28, 2020 1:28 PM

 

The year 2020 is about to end soon and this also means that a lot of year end discounts are being offered by multiple auto manufacturers on their offerings. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is one such brand that is offering year end benefits to the customers on most of its bikes and scooters. That said, the company’s premium 125cc commuter – SP125 that goes up against the likes of Hero Glamour is now available with year end discounts. In order to be precise, you can get a cashback of Rs 5000 on the purchase of this motorcycle. The said offer is valid only on credit/debit card EMI transactions and is valid only if you have an account in one of these banks –  ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank and Federal Bank.

Watch video | Our BS6 Honda SP125 review:

The Honda SP 125 is currently available in two variants – Drum and Disc. While the base variant is priced at Rs 75,010 the more premium disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 79,210 (both pries mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda SP125 can be seen as a more premium alternative to the CB Shine that has been one of India’s highest selling 125cc bikes for years now. The SP125 gets a sharper and more aggressive design language along with attractive graphics that make it look quite appealing and desirable.

Now coming to the powertrain, the Honda SP125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 10.5 hp and 11 Nm. Transmission is a five-speed unit. With the said discounts on offer, if you are planning to buy the Honda SP125, now is the best time to save some cash and you need to hurry as the said benefits are on offer only till 31st December, 2020.

