Year-end discount on Honda H’ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Honda H'ness CB350 goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and also, the Jawa in the segment. Here is how much you can save on its purchase if you buy now!

By:Updated: Dec 21, 2020 1:32 PM

 

Honda H’ness CB350 arrived as one worthy competition primarily to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The bike was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh while the more premium DLX Pro trim will cost you Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the same gets a handful of additional features. If you have been planning to buy the Honda H’ness CB350, now is the best time to do so. The reason being – the company has recently announced some year-end discounts for the CB350. In order to be precise, the company is offering a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the H’ness CB350. This discount is only applicable on credit and debit card EMI transactions. The said offer is valid till 31st of December and is valid only on cards of Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and ICICI bank.

Watch video | Our detailed walkaround of Honda H’ness CB350:

Apart from Honda, multiple other manufacturers are also offering year-end discounts on their products and this time generally remains one of the best times to buy a vehicle, given the benefits. The reason behind the discounts being, most of the customers prefer buying a new year vehicle (2021 year in this case) that will benefit them at the time of the resale of their vehicle. Coming back to the bike itself, the Honda H’ness CB350 draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 21 hp of power along with 30 Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the Honda H’ness CB350 gets bits like an all-LED headlamp, LED turn indicators with hazard lamp function, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and also, Honda’s HSTC that is quite similar to a traction control system. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, we will soon be riding the Honda H’ness CB350, so stay tuned for the first ride review. Also, a very interesting comparison review is coming your way soon!

