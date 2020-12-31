Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here’s how much you can save!

Honda Unicorn saw a price revision in the month of August 2020 and the prices were raised by 955. The bike is currently available in a single variant only that is priced at Rs 95,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is how to avail the cashback!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is currently offering year-end benefits on its multiple products. Among numerous bikes and scooters, one such bike with such discounts is the Honda Unicorn. The bike is currently available at the dealerships with a cashback of Rs 5,000. The said offer is valid on a credit/debit card EMI transaction. Also, you will need to have an account in one of the following banks – ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered, and Federal Bank. The company’s advertisement for the Honda Unicorn year-end offer also claims that there is no need for documentation, or downpayment or hypothecation to avail the benefit.

With the above-mentioned offer in place, in case you are planning to bring home a brand new Honda Unicorn, now is the best time to save some cash. But you need to hurry as the offer is ending today itself. Moreover, we advise you to reach out to your nearest dealership and if you are lucky, you might get some additional dealer level discounts. The motorcycle saw a price revision in the month of August 2020 and the prices were raised by 955. The Honda Unicorn is currently available in a single variant only that is priced at Rs 95,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the premium commuter is a 162.7cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 12.7 hp and 14 Nm. Transmission is a five-speed unit. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 240mm disc brake upfront along with a 130m drum unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the bike for better safety and a more effective braking.

