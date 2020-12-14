Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

The Hero Splendor Plus rivalling commuter by Honda is currently available for sale in two variants namely Standard and Deluxe and these are currently priced at Rs 64,508 and Rs 65,508 respectively. Here is how much you can save with the latest discounts but there is a catch, in fact, two!

The year 2020 has been an absolute nightmare for all of us! However, there is now some good news for people who are planning a brand new two-wheeler purchase in the very near future. As a year-end discount, Honda dealers across India are offering some discounts on the company’s CD110 Dream entry-level commuter. In order to be precise, a discount of Rs 5,000 is being offered but the condition is that the payment has to be done in EMI via a credit or debit card. Moreover, the said scheme is only for the Deluxe variant of the bike. Also, the said offer is valid only till the 31st of December and hence, in case you have been planning to buy the Honda CD110 Dream, now is the best time to make some savings. Also, for more details on the discounts, we advise you to visit your nearest Honda dealership.

If you are lucky enough, your local dealer might offer you some additional discounts. Honda CD110 Dream is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission, churning out 9 hp of power and 9.3 Nm of torque. The Hero Splendor Plus rivalling commuter by Honda is currently available for sale in two variants namely Standard and Deluxe and these are currently priced at Rs 64,508 and Rs 65,508 respectively. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, with the latest discounts on offer, the more premium Deluxe trim makes more sense.

Honda CD110 Dream is available for sale in four colour options namely Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic. Expect some year-end discount announcements from more manufacturers as well in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates and if you still haven’t, please do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest automotive reviews and some insightful content.

