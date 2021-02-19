Yamaha’s upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here’s what to expect!

It will be interesting to see if the company positions the upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport in its YZF-R lineup only or gives it a different identity.

Updated: Feb 19, 2021 5:23 PM
Image source: MCN

 

The demise of the Yamaha R6 left most of the motorcycle enthusiasts in shock and grief. The middleweight supersport was truly one of the best in its category and it was really unfortunate that the bike was axed even before it could make it to the Indian shores. First, the Triumph Daytona 675R and then the Yamaha R6! We can feel the emotion of the middleweight supersport lovers but here now comes a piece of good news. Yamaha is now working on a fully-faired supersport version of the MT-07 and the same, in all certainty, will replace the retired R6, according to a report on MCN. With the absence of the R6, there is now a huge gap in the Japanese manufacturer’s product portfolio and there is no supersport between the R3 and the litre-class R1.

The engine on the MT-07 currently produces 74 hp of peak power and hence, this is not an ideal figure for something that would be competing in the middleweight supersport segment. That said, the company might update the engine to deliver the required characteristics and more importantly, better power on the new model. Therefore, we expect the new bike to churn out power in excess of 80 hp. In order to keep the costs in check, Yamaha might use the same chassis from the MT-07, however, the bike might get different suspension and brakes.

Now, it will be interesting to see if the company positions this bike in its YZF-R lineup only or gives it a different identity. Only time will tell how true these rumours turn out to be and if they do, we would be really eager to see the MT-07 based supersport here in India. Expect a global debut towards the end of this year!

Source: MCN

