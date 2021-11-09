Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

If the Yamaha YZF-R9 turns out to be a reality, it is expected to make its global debut first followed by India launch. Here is what all to expect!

By:Updated: Nov 09, 2021 11:33 AM
Yamaha R7 image used for representational purpose

Yamaha has trademarked the YZF-R9 name in India. Having said that, there is very much a possibility that the brand is working on bringing a supersport here that could be based on the MT-09. However, it has to be noted that the Yamaha YZF-R9 hasn’t been unveiled globally yet, and hence, we can expect its world premiere first followed by the India launch. The R9 name doesn’t really come across as a very big surprise. The reason being, Yamaha did a similar thing with the MT-07 and the R7 and since then, rumours relating to a bigger MT-09 based supersport have been circulating on the web.

If the upcoming R9 gets the same platform as the MT-09, you can expect the bike to draw power from the same 890cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that’s good for producing 119hp of power along with 93Nm of peak torque. The MT-09 also has a performance-oriented SP version and since the R9 in all certainty will be a track-oriented bike, it is likely to share the mechanicals with the former. To quickly remind you, the SP gets a fully adjustable suspension and bits like six-axis IMU and slide control shall also make their way to the YZF-R9.

But here is a thing that we need to keep in mind too. There have been times when companies trademarked certain names but those never got used on the actual and the final products. The latest example is the Yamaha R2. That said, we will have to wait if the R9 actually turns out to be a reality. More details on the Yamaha YZF-R9 are expected to be out in the next few days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman