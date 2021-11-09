Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

If the Yamaha YZF-R9 turns out to be a reality, it is expected to make its global debut first followed by India launch. Here is what all to expect!

Yamaha R7 image used for representational purpose

Yamaha has trademarked the YZF-R9 name in India. Having said that, there is very much a possibility that the brand is working on bringing a supersport here that could be based on the MT-09. However, it has to be noted that the Yamaha YZF-R9 hasn’t been unveiled globally yet, and hence, we can expect its world premiere first followed by the India launch. The R9 name doesn’t really come across as a very big surprise. The reason being, Yamaha did a similar thing with the MT-07 and the R7 and since then, rumours relating to a bigger MT-09 based supersport have been circulating on the web.

If the upcoming R9 gets the same platform as the MT-09, you can expect the bike to draw power from the same 890cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that’s good for producing 119hp of power along with 93Nm of peak torque. The MT-09 also has a performance-oriented SP version and since the R9 in all certainty will be a track-oriented bike, it is likely to share the mechanicals with the former. To quickly remind you, the SP gets a fully adjustable suspension and bits like six-axis IMU and slide control shall also make their way to the YZF-R9.

But here is a thing that we need to keep in mind too. There have been times when companies trademarked certain names but those never got used on the actual and the final products. The latest example is the Yamaha R2. That said, we will have to wait if the R9 actually turns out to be a reality. More details on the Yamaha YZF-R9 are expected to be out in the next few days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

