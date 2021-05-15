Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Unlike the retired R6 that used to come with an inline-four configuration, the R7 might employ a parallel-twin setup like the one on the MT-07. Here is what all to expect!

The demise of the Yamaha R6 had left many enthusiasts and people alike in grief worldwide. However, soon after, the reports of Yamaha bringing a potent R6 replacement did cheer them up. Now, a few days back, the company had teased the highly-awaited YZF-R7 but as they say, the internet is a place full of surprises. The reason why we say this? Very recently, the R7 has been revealed in full glory ahead of its 18th May global debut. Speaking of design, the upcoming R7 gets twin LED DRLs at the front along with a single LED unit taking the centerstage for the primary headlamp along with an air scoop. In comparison, the retired R6 used to come with a twin headlight set up, similar to the one that you see on the flagship R1. Moreover, if you notice the windscreen, it clearly looks bigger than the one on the R6 and the fairing can be seen with the R7 moniker.

Speaking of powertrain, the specifications of the Yamaha YZF-R7 are still a mystery, however, the engine is expected to be the same unit that powers the MT-07. The 689cc, parallel-twin engine is good for producing 73 hp of power along with 67 Nm of torque but we are expecting the numbers to be a bit higher on the R7 in the pursuit of better performance. In comparison, the R6 used to come with an inline-four motor so it would be interesting to see what all Yamaha will have in store to compensate for this.

Coming to the cycle parts, the R7, as one can see in the pictures, will come with upside-down forks upfront against conventional telescopic set up on the MT-07. Talking of India launch, well, the R6 never went on sale here but we are quite hopeful for the R7, given the growing demand and popularity for middleweight fully-faired supersport bikes in the country. More details on the Yamaha YZF-R7 to be out on 18th May so stay tuned with Express Drives for all the dope. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Instagram

