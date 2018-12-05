Yamaha YZF-R3 recalled in India over issues with radiator: Check if yours is affected

Yamaha India has issued a voluntary recall of the YZF-R3 motorcycle. The reason cited behind the recall is a possible problem with bike's radiator hose and torsion spring. This is the first time the R3 has been recalled ever since the refreshed version was launched earlier this year and the third time since it was first launched in India. Yamaha will be contacting the owners of the affected motorcycles, which were manufactured between July 2015 to May 2018.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has said that the parts mentioned above could cause the radiator coolant to leak and the torsion spring to widen. The company has so far not specified exactly which torsion spring is affected. Yamaha motorcycle owners have so far not reported any such problems with the radiator.

Yamaha will be rectifying the problem, replacing the faulty parts with the modified ones, free of cost at authorised Yamaha service stations. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has identified 1,874 units of the R3 built between 2015 to 2018.

The two previous recalls of the Yamaha R3 involved clutch and oil pump issues and the second one dealt with fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly. The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 was launched at the Auto Expo this year.

Yamaha YZF-R3 ABS launch at Auto Expo 2018 in February.

The older version of Yamaha R3 was discontinued in India in April 2017 as it was a BSIII compliant engine. The new BSIV compliant 2018 R3 also features a dual-channel ABS and Merzeler Sportec M5 tyres as standard.

The new Yamaha YZF R3 is powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that puts out 41.4 hp and 29.6 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It features telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Prices start at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).