Yamaha YZF-R3 discontinued in India: Why it couldn’t challenge the KTM RC 390

Last year, the Yamaha YZF-R3 received a thorough update internationally but sadly, the updated bike never made its way to the Indian shores.

Yamaha dealers across India have stopped accepting bookings for the YZF-R3. Since this happens days before the implementation of BS6 deadline, it is very much clear that the bike has been discontinued from the Indian market, at least for now and will Yamaha roll out a BS6 version for the R3 is something that is yet to be seen but we can’t see that happening anytime soon. However, Yamaha YZF-R3 is still listed on the company’s official website for India at a price of Rs 3.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being a fantastic motorcycle, the R3 didn’t manage to find good sales numbers during the course of its journey in India.

One big reason behind this is the premium price tag and hence, instead of going for it, customers preferred more affordable options like the KTM RC 390 and the TVS Apache RR310. Also, the fact that the KTM RC 390 is over Rs 1 lakh cheaper and is more feature-loaded compared to its two rivals further weakened the case for the R3. Add to that the fact that the blistering performance and the track-oriented nature of the RC 390 instilled the youngsters to go for it and they were quite comfortable sacrificing the ‘everyday usability’ factor against the extra price.

Last year, the Yamaha YZF-R3 received a thorough update globally but sadly, the updated bike never made its way to the Indian shores. However, the new model was all about major cosmetic changes (with the same engine) in order to make the bike look more in line with Yamaha’s current design language. This means that the R3 is still Euro4 / BS4 compliant even in the international markets.

Now, as the international-spec model is yet to be updated, we can’t expect it to land in India anytime soon. And with the not-so-great sales numbers, we don’t see Yamaha India updating it to meet the BS6 emission norms. That said, the bike will no longer be available here for an uncertain amount of time. While most of the dealerships that we spoke to don’t have any unit left, you can still try your luck at your nearest store in case you are willing to buy one. And if you are luckier, you can even get a good discount!

