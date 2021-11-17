Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Yamaha has launched the single-seat version of the R15 V3 keeping customer feedback in mind. Here are all the details.

Nov 17, 2021

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has announced the launch of the new ‘Unibody seat’ or the single-seat variant of the YZF-R15 V3.0. That said, if you ever thought that this model has been or will discontinue completely with the launch of the R15 V4, there you have it making a return in a more comfortable avatar. The new YZF-R15S V3 (Unibody Seat) variant will be sold alongside the YZF-R15 V4 model. The said model has been priced at Rs 1,57,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available only in Racing Blue colour. Yamaha has launched the single-seat version of the R15 V3 keeping customer feedback in mind.

The R15S V3 variant is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18 hp at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.1 Nm at 8,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of features, the bike gets features like Multi-Function LCD Instrument Cluster with Gear Shift Indicator, Dual Channel ABS, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Side stand with engine cut-off Switch, Deltabox Frame, Aluminum Swingarm, and a 140/70-R17 Radial rear tyre. On the other hand, bits like traction control and quickshifter are limited to the R15 V4 range.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said that the YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. He adds that while the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, the company’s research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. Yamaha always listens to what the customers’ demand and hence makes every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident.

At the aforementioned pricing, the Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 is around Rs 13,000 cheaper compared to the R15 V4. If you remember, the company had hiked the prices of the latter by Rs 3,000 sometime back. That said, this can be seen as a step by the manufacturer to accommodate the just launched R15S V3.0 in its portfolio.

