Yamaha YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 1.88 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has introduced the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of the YZF-R15M. The Yamaha YZF-R15M Wold GP 60th Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 1.88 lakh, ex-showroom, and it boasts a slew of cosmetic updates. However, mechanical bits remain unchanged.

The new edition features the white and red paint job, called the Speed Block colour scheme. It comes with golden-finished alloy wheels, while the levers are done in a black paint scheme. Moreover, commemorative badging around the fuel tank is also used. The YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition pays tribute to Yamaha’s commitment to racing and honing talent, which the brand has been doing for the last 60 years.

Mechanical specs on the Anniversary Edition are identical to the regular avatar of the YZF-R15M. It sports a 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine, belting out a maximum power output of 18.15 bhp at 10,000 clicks per minute. Moreover, the peak torque output stands at 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The power plant comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which also gets a slipper clutch.

Likewise, the feature list of the Anniversary Edition model is carried over from the YZF-R15M sold in the country. Consequently, it gets a traction control system, along with a quick-shifter, track & street modes, USD forks, dual-channel ABS, and Yamaha Motorcycle Connect.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy, it’s a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961. It’s a symbol of our unrivalled passion for racing, our belief in the power of the sport, and our commitment to support, safeguard and encourage the motorsports culture as a member of the Grand Prix paddock. We are extremely proud to share this milestone edition with Yamaha fans in India. Under the ‘The Call of the Blue’ strategy, we will continue to build excitement in the premium segment in India through such exclusive introductions in the future as well.”

