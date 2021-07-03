Yamaha YZF-R15 V3, MT-15 get costlier again: New colour-wise prices explained

With the latest price hike, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 and the MT-15 have gotten costlier in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

By:July 3, 2021 7:59 PM

 

Yamaha Motor India has again implemented an upward price revision for YZF-R15 V3 and the MT-15. Starting with the 155cc supersport, the price of the motorcycle now starts at Rs 1,54,600. The said figure is for the Thunder Grey and Metallic Red colour options and these were on sale previously for Rs 1,52,100. On the other hand, the Racing Blue shade is on sale now for a price of Rs 1,55,700 against its previous price of Rs 1,53,200. Last but certainly not the least, the Dark Knight shade is currently on sale for a price of Rs 1,56,700. This shade was on sale previously for Rs 1,54,200. That said, as one can see, all colours of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 have gotten expensive by Rs 2,500.

Watch Video | BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Review:

Now, speaking of the other bike – Yamaha MT-15. The price of this motorcycle in India is now Rs 1,45,900. It has to be noted that the said figure is now for all three colour options. That said, while the Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue colours have gotten expensive by Rs 5,000, the Ice Fluo Vermillion is now pricier by Rs 4,000 as it was previously Rs 1,000 costlier compared to the other two shades. As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two motorcycles.

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched the neo-retro styled FZ-X at starting price of Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom). Compared to the FZ-Fi on which it is based, the FZ-X is over Rs 12,000 costlier than the former. At the same event, the company also unveiled the new 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid and the new RayZR 125 automatic scooters. The said models are expected to be launched in India soon. Stay tuned with us for all updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more.

