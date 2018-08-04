Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 price in India hiked: Here’s how much extra you’ll have to pay

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has recently seen a price hike in India. The motorcycle will now be available at the dealerships in India at a price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the price of the motorcycle has seen a hike of Rs 1,000. The company has already updated the revised price of the motorcycle on its official website for India. Yamaha launched the YZF-R15 V3.0 in India at the Auto Expo 2018 at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and that said, the bike has seen a total price hike of Rs 2,000 till date. The reason behind this price hike is currently a mystery, however, increasing material costs might be one of the reasons why Yamaha chose to make its fastest R15 dearer. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 even after the price hike, offers great value for money and is undoubtedly the most performance oriented motorcycle that you can buy in India in the 150cc segment.

Powering the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is a 155cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The liquid-cooled engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The gearbox also gets a slipper clutch to ensure smoother operation and minimise the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. The motor also comes equipped with the company's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that promises an enhanced engine performance.

The stopping power to the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is delivered with the help of a 282mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc unit at the rear. Sadly, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) does not come with the motorcycle even as an option. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. Other notable features of the motorcycle include full LED headlamps, fully digital instrumentation, USB charging facility and more.

