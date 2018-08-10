Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition launch: Rossi livery produces stunning results!

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition will soon be launched in India and the same has been teased in a video by Yamaha Motor India. The new MotoGP edition for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will be all about cosmetic updates and as the name suggests, it will take its inspiration from Yamaha M1 used in MotoGP by Valentino Rossi. Not only this, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition also gets Movistar and ENEOS logos to make an impact. The front fairing of the special edition model also has a Yamalube logo. Besides the visual changes, other updates are very unlikely. This means that the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP will draw power from the same 155cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers its regular counterpart. The fuel injected mill is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The gearbox on the R15 V3.0 is a six-speed unit that also gets a slipper clutch.

Watch the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition teaser video here:

The suspension system on the India-spec Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP will comprise of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The braking is done with the help of a 282mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. There is no option of an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with the bike even as an option. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition is expected to be sold in limited numbers and will most likely be priced a bit higher than the standard model that is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition is expected to be launched in India this month only. The Yamaha R15 has been a hit for the company since its launch and with the new generation models, the bike is only getting better and more competitive with time. The R15 V3.0 is doing a decent job for the company and the new MotoGP edition will further boost the popularity of the motorcycle.

