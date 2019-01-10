Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 launched with ABS: How much more you’ll need to pay

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been launched with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in India. The motorcycle was launched in India at Auto Expo 2018 and with the approaching safety deadline for two-wheelers starting April 2019, the company has decided to add the safety feature to the motorcycle. Besides the launch of the R15 V3.0 ABS version, the company has also launched a new colour for the motorcycle namely Darknight. The new colour will be sold alongside the already existing Racing Blue and Thunder Grey colour options. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS edition is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 12,000 more than the non-ABS trim. If you wish to go for the recently launched Darknight shade, you will have to shell out Rs 2,000 more.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Racing Blue colour

Apart from the addition of an ABS, there are no changes to the motorcycle. Powering the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. Prime features of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 include full LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, slipper clutch and more. Furthermore, the bike also offers a USB charging facility to offer convenience to the rider. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 tips the scales at 142 kgs and hence weighs 3 kg more than the non-ABS version.

Commenting on the launch of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India said that the Call of the Blue brand campaign introduced in 2018 was the beginning of a new outlook that has effectively hit the right note for Yamaha’s true DNA of style, sporty and excitement. He added that the New Year 2019 will also be exciting in Yamaha and the company is ready with the heart revving products. A brand known for leading generations of stylish ride through improved technologies, Yamaha has now engineered to implement a dual channel ABS to the YZF-R15 Version 3.0. He concluded his statement by saying that the initiative to offer a dual-channel ABS in YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has endowed Yamaha as the trendsetter in the 150 cc class, by introducing it for the first time in the particular segment and the brand will continue to optimize the thrill of riding with its style and excitement.