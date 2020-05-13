Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

The price hike on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been implemented in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Published: May 13, 2020 2:12:01 PM

 

 

Yamaha Motor India has silently hiked the prices of YZF-R15 V3.0 for the Indian market. The new prices have been updated on the company’s official website for India. Yamaha has implemented a price hike for all three colour options of the R15 V3.0 and interestingly, all three shades get a variation in terms of the increase in figures. The prices have been increased in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The company hasn’t stated any specific reason behind the hike in price. However, we believe the rise in input costs and the adverse market conditions at the moment are the factors behind.

In order to be precise, the Thunder Grey colour option that used to cost Rs 1,45,300 now costs Rs 1,45,800, thereby getting expensive by Rs 500. On the other hand, the Dark Knight colour scheme that previously used to retail at a price of Rs 1,47,300 is now priced at Rs 1,47,900 and hence, is now costlier by Rs 600. Last but definitely not the least, the Racing Blue colour option that happens to be the most popular shade for the R15 V3.0 gets the maximum price hike of Rs 1,000. The said colour option was earlier on sale at a price of Rs 1,45,900 and with the latest price revision, the figure has risen to Rs 1,46,900. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor produces 19hp of power along with 14Nm of torque. Prime features include all-LED headlamps along with an all digital instrument cluster, USB charger and slipper clutch. Moreover, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS for better safety.

In other news, Yamaha Motor India is prepping up for the launch of the BS6 FZ-25 and FZS-25 post lockdown. However, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the prices of the optional accessories for both these 250cc bikes.

