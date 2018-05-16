Yamaha V-Max cruiser with three wheels and it leans too! Patent images reveal interesting details

Yamaha's sturdy V-Max cruiser is set to arrive in a three-wheeled avatar in future. The Japanese manufacturer recently filed a patent for a leaning three-wheeler and the drawings have striking similarities to the Yamaha V-Max. Yamaha had already announced that leaning three-wheelers will be one of the company's key focus areas and Niken is the latest example. Yamaha Niken was introduced for the first time at the previous Tokyo Motor Show and its bookings are set to commence tomorrow. Previously, Yamaha had also stated that it is readying multiple products in the leaning three-wheeler category and now it seems like a three-wheel V-Max is one of them.

Coming back to the patent images, the upcoming three-wheeler by Yamaha is seen with disc brakes on all wheels and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also expected to be on offer to deliver a safe and more effective braking. Also, elements like the fuel tank, seating and exhaust all seem to have been lifted straight from the V-Max. Japanese publication Young Machine has issued an image in which the V-Max is seen overlapping with the patent image in order to show the high level of similarities.

The engine and other details of the new V-Max three-wheeler are unknown at the moment but it is likely that the company will use the same engine that runs the cruiser counterpart. That said, the upcoming three-wheeled Yamaha V-Max will source power from a 1679cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor produces a maximum power output of 197 bhp along with a peak torque of 167 Nm.

Now, what remains to be seen is whether Yamaha decides to offer the V-Max solely as a leaning three-wheeler or it will be on sale in both, two and three-wheel versions. The vehicle is currently in its early stages of development and from the looks of it, we might have to wait long to see it becoming a reality.

Image Source: Young Machine