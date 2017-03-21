Yamaha unveils 2017 R15 V3, likely to launch in India by end of this year

The 2017 model of Yamaha R15 has been unveiled in Indonesia, and is likely to launch in India in the second half of this year. The new model has received upgrades on the exterior and the motorcycle gets a new 155cc engine too. The 2017 R15 has been given new bodywork that makes the bike bigger than its current generation sibling. There will be two trims of the new R15 available. While the base variant will be priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh, the higher variant with more power and better features would come with a bigger price tag.
The R15 will now come with upside-down front telescopic forks. At the back, it gets a link monoshock. While it gets disc brakes both front and back, Yamaha have chosen not to give it an ABS.
2017 Yamaha R15 V3 will be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 19.04 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual. It is expected to do a top speed of 135 kmph, and the average mileage is expected to be within 35-40 kmpl.
The weight of the motorcycle is 137 kg and the capacity of the fuel tank is 11 litres. It will be available in three colours: Racing Blue, Matte Black and Matte Red.
Other features available on the 2017 R15 would be split-dual LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster, tank protector, alloy foot-pegs, new rear view mirrors and LED tail lamp.
When launched in India, the new R15 will compete against Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Honda CBR150R and since the prices may clash, it would compete against Bajaj Dominar 400 too.
