Yamaha unveils 2017 R15 V3, likely to launch in India by end of this year

The 2017 R15 has been given new bodywork and a new engine

By: | Published: March 21, 2017 12:09 PM

The 2017 model of Yamaha R15 has been unveiled in Indonesia, and is likely to launch in India in the second half of this year. The new model has received upgrades on the exterior and the motorcycle gets a new 155cc engine too. The 2017 R15 has been given new bodywork that makes the bike bigger than its current generation sibling. There will be two trims of the new R15 available. While the base variant will be priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh, the higher variant with more power and better features would come with a bigger price tag.

The R15 will now come with upside-down front telescopic forks. At the back, it gets a link monoshock. While it gets disc brakes both front and back, Yamaha have chosen not to give it an ABS.

2017 Yamaha R15 V3 will be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 19.04 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual. It is expected to do a top speed of 135 kmph, and the average mileage is expected to be within 35-40 kmpl.

The weight of the motorcycle is 137 kg and the capacity of the fuel tank is 11 litres. It will be available in three colours: Racing Blue, Matte Black and Matte Red.

Other features available on the 2017 R15 would be split-dual LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster, tank protector, alloy foot-pegs, new rear view mirrors and LED tail lamp.

When launched in India, the new R15 will compete against Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Honda CBR150R and since the prices may clash, it would compete against Bajaj Dominar 400 too.

  1. S
    spvijay
    Oct 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    Yamaha r15 v.3o Indian Tamil nadu launched date
    Reply
    1. S
      Shanwaz Hashmi
      Aug 29, 2017 at 1:44 am
      I can't wait!! Launch this baby soon please ☺️
      Reply
      1. J
        Jigar
        Aug 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm
        R15 v3
        Reply
        1. J
          Jigar
          Aug 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm
          Iunch date r15 v3
          Reply
          1. K
            Kuldeep
            Aug 27, 2017 at 2:52 am
            Ha Jiga ha Aavse Tension na le
            Reply
          2. R
            Ratan
            Aug 11, 2017 at 10:02 pm
            Plz lunch date shea
            Reply
            1. R
              Ratan
              Aug 11, 2017 at 10:01 pm
              I am liked r15 v3 shear lunch date
              Reply
              1. A
                akshay
                Aug 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm
                N wen it ll launch or its fake news?
                Reply
                1. A
                  akshay
                  Aug 9, 2017 at 5:29 pm
                  Is this v3 ll launch in india?
                  Reply
                  1. P
                    Pavankumar
                    Aug 9, 2017 at 11:24 am
                    Hi, i am waiting for this bike from 5 months let me know launching date in Bangalore i wanted to be a first customer to receive this bike from YAMAHA in Bangalore, happy for giving slipper clutch.
                    Reply
                    1. S
                      Sathish
                      Aug 8, 2017 at 10:50 am
                      Please launch R15 v3
                      Reply
                      1. B
                        Biker
                        Aug 7, 2017 at 6:40 pm
                        Yamaha it's a humble request from your customers please try to launch it before november....we're eagerly waiting for this day to come
                        Reply
                        1. Malsawmtluanga Chhakchhuak
                          Aug 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm
                          Im eagerly waiting for this bike since last year
                          Reply
                          1. Malsawmtluanga Chhakchhuak
                            Aug 5, 2017 at 12:25 pm
                            Im still eagerly waithing for this upcoming bike.
                            Reply
                            1. S
                              SRIKANTHDEVA
                              Jul 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm
                              sir launch date please.i am waiting 3 month
                              Reply
                              1. S
                                svishak
                                Jul 23, 2017 at 9:24 am
                                Pls launch before september. I can't wait plssssss
                                Reply
                                1. S
                                  Sagar R Kathoute
                                  Jul 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm
                                  Sir please start atleast online booking for this bike .
                                  Reply
                                  1. B
                                    banti rajora
                                    Jul 12, 2017 at 2:23 pm
                                    Plz launch r15 v3 plz Im wait
                                    Reply
                                    1. S
                                      Sathish Ros
                                      Jul 9, 2017 at 11:30 pm
                                      No 1 m h road perumbur chennai 600011
                                      Reply
                                      1. V
                                        vr
                                        Aug 6, 2017 at 1:56 am
                                        Poda daiiii
                                        Reply
                                      2. Anil Kumar
                                        Jul 7, 2017 at 12:48 am
                                        Let me now the launching date Am waitingggggggggggg For another version to
                                        Reply
                                        1. A
                                          akash
                                          Jul 4, 2017 at 10:00 pm
                                          plzz launch beore august i m, eagerly waiting......
                                          Reply
                                          1. T
                                            Tamil selvan
                                            Jul 4, 2017 at 2:45 pm
                                            I am waiting...
                                            Reply
                                            1. I
                                              Ishan Mandal
                                              Jul 4, 2017 at 12:27 am
                                              Please share the launch date in Bangalore (India) ASAP! So that I can book it! ☆☆Thank you ☆☆
                                              Reply
                                              1. Load More Comments

