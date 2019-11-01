These brands will service your motorcycle in as less as 60 minutes

Time is a deal breaker for many. I skipped breakfast from my regular outlet today because he didn't have it ready at the right time. Similarly, we all tend to skip things because they didn't happen when we wanted them to. One such aspect with respect to vehicles is service. More often than not, it is overlooked because the owner doesn't have time or when he/she does, the garage servicemen are tied up. Four-wheeler manufacturers have already recognised this and rolled out their quick service initiatives that enables one to service their car within 60 minutes. If you don't get the vehicle back in 60 minutes, the labour is waived. Similarly, now two-wheeler makers too are coming up with this initiative. Here is a look at which manufacturers offer this in India and who doesn't.

Those who offer quick service initiative

TVS was the first one to roll out the Xpress Service way back in 2012. While the service was earlier extended to all the scooters and motorcycles, TVS is yet to revert if the new Apache RR310 is also included or not. Moreover, only a few service centres are equipped to handle Xpress Service customers. There is no additional cost to the customer and they also save on valuable time. However, a prior appointment has to be taken either on phone or through the app.

Yamaha recently followed up with its own Lifetime Quality Care initiative. This is also modeled on the same lines but has a 90 minute turn around time. There are only few service centres that currently handle this. A time commitment service, as Yamaha calls it, is dependent on automated tools and two technicians dedicatedly working on a motorcycle. There is no compromise on the quality of service and no additional cost too. However, any repairs like replacing brake pads or other exterior parts fall under the 30 minute service commitment.

Royal Enfield too offer this service. However, it is only for the free services that are offered with its motorcycles. We await more information from the manufacturer on the same.

Those who don't offer quick service initiative

The list here is longer as most of the two-wheeler makers don't go for quick service. It requires investment in the form of additional tools and equipment, two service personnel on one motorcycle and more. We checked with a few service centres and few like Kawasaki said that they will be happy to accommodate customers and give their motorcycles back within an hour. Only if the service bays are relatively empty. However, this will just be a regular check-up and doesn't even include oil changes. Ducati said that they don't have such an initiative. Many other premium motorcycle makers too said that their service process is a bit complex and hence such express service will not be possible.

Honda, Hero and Bajaj, the chunk of the commuter motorcycle segment makers too don't offer this service. Given the volumes they may be experiencing, it is understandable that they don't have an express service bay. However, given that both TVS and Yamaha too have dipped their hands in this, others might follow the pied piper.