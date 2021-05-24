Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Yamaha trademarking the Tracer nameplate in India gives rise to multiple possibilities. Here we list all of them!

By:Updated: May 24, 2021 11:23 AM

 

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Yamaha has finally trademarked the Tracer name in India. The said nomenclature is being used currently for the company’s Tracer highly promising sports tourer that is available in the 700cc and 900cc category. That said, with the brand registering this name in India, it is likely that the company is working on bringing the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport/900 and the Ducati Multistrada 950 S rivalling model in the country. The goods and services description section on the Government’s website states that the name Yamaha Tracer can be used for the company’s motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, three-wheeled scooters, and three-wheeled mopeds.

Within bikes then, that make the most sense for this name, while we are speculating that Yamaha will bring a 700cc or a 900cc sports tourer to India, one can also not deny the fact that it can be a sub-400cc ADV. If you remember, a few days back, speculations about a 250cc Tracer were doing rounds on the web. Well, the same can turn out to be true for multiple reasons. Yamaha already has the FZ25’s potent 250cc engine at its disposal and hence, the possibility of a Tracer 250 is very much there. Moreover, the sub-400cc ADV segment in India is generously being accepted by the audience with the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, 390 Adventure, the BMW 310 GS, and of course Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse on offer.

With that being said, Yamaha would want to take a share of that pie. Speaking of the last possibility, we wouldn’t be surprised if Yamaha chooses to bring nothing at all in the name of Tracer. It is quite often that manufacturers register certain names but it is not always that all those names come stickered on a product. The story remains open-ended in that case as of now and if something is brewing around the India-bound Yamaha Tracer, then expect the details to spill in the coming days.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment