Yamaha to launch BS-VI two-wheelers starting November 2019: Here’s how much these will cost

Yamaha has announced that it will launch its BS-VI compliant range of two-wheelers in India starting November this year. In order to be precise, the company will start launching BS-VI bikes in November 2019 and scooters in January 2020. Yamaha said that the hike in production cost for launching BS-VI variants may impact the pricing of the two-wheelers varying between 10%-15% on average depending upon the product features. Moreover, it added that the company will standardize offsetting benefits like ‘Side stand switch’ in selected two-wheeler models. The deadline for the launch of the BS-VI two-wheelers in India is April 2020.

The side stand switch feature, as the name suggests, prevents the engine to start till the side stand is withdrawn completely. Not only this, Yamaha might also offer new graphics and colour schemes on its new BS-VI two-wheelers in order to give them a fresh look. The year 2019 has been an exciting one for Yamaha when it comes to product launches. The company first launched the new FZ-S V3 along with the ABS-equipped versions of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, FZ25 and Fazer 25. After a few weeks, the brand launched the MT-15 streetfighter that is basically the naked version of the R15 V3.

Yamaha is not the first automaker to announce BS-VI two-wheelers. Country's ace two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp was the first one to announce that its Splendor iSmart is now BS-VI compliant followed by which Honda introduced the BS-VI compliant Activa 125. With the approaching BS-VI deadline, expect more manufacturers to make an announcement for their respective product line up soon. We can expect to see BS-VI two-wheelers rolling out in the market by the end of this year and some proactive automakers might even start introducing these by the festive season.

