Yamaha ‘The Call of the Blue’ Delhi edition concludes: RD350s, Gymkhana and more

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. recently hosted its fifth round of the ‘The Call of The Blue’ campaign in Delhi at Adventure Island in Rohini. The said campaign was earlier conducted in the cities of Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Numerous motorcycle enthusiasts from Delhi got a chance to be a part of the vast range of activities organised by Yamaha including Gymkhana riding that was all about skilled and fun riding on a tricky track. Moreover, the company had showcased its multiple vintage bikes like the Yamaha RX100, RX135 and the legendary RD350 at the venue under the Hall of Fame. The said spot attracted a lot of people, especially the vintage bike lovers.

Yamaha also showcased its popular products at the venue and these included everything from the new Ray-ZR Street rally scooter to the litre class Yamaha YZF-R1M. The company also gave test rides to the interested people for its latest launches like the YZF-R15 V3.0, FZ-25, FZ-S and the Ray-ZR and Street Rally.

Commenting on the Delhi edition of 'The Yamaha Call of the Blue', Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies had said that Yamaha’s global corporate mission of realizing kando should be expressively achieved through all of its products or related experiences. Being a #CustomerFirst brand, it is the company's duty to create delightful experiences for customers that can enrich their lives in the long run. The launch of “The Call of the Blue” should convey Yamaha customers or any customer of two-wheelers about the brand’s commitment to providing highly advanced technology as well as treasuring style through its two-wheelers. He concluded by saying that the launch of new products under the campaign launch will offer exciting experiences put together by the Yamaha uniqueness.

He further added that on this occasion, Yamaha is extremely convinced to put together a brand engagement event following a vibrant riding culture of Delhi which is also an important market for Yamaha. The excitement and style that is offered to Yamaha customers through such initiatives are only what counts for us as a ‘kando’ creating company.

Stay tuned for more such updates.