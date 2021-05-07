Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

In February this year, there were reports about Yamaha rolling out a middleweight supersport replacement for the now-discontinued four-pot R6, to slot between the huge gap between the R3 and R1.

Image: MCN

Yamaha recently released a short video with an engine note while also confirming it is something for the R family. The 28-second YouTube teaser sent imagination running with speculations pointing to a fully-faired motorcycle powered by the MT-07’s parallel-twin. So, the YZF-R7 then? The short film title Track. Street. R/World has onboard footage from a race track and mountain twisties and an engine note audible towards the end of the video which states ‘coming soon’.

The engine on the MT-07 currently produces 74 hp of peak power and hence, this is not an ideal figure for something that would be competing in the middleweight supersport segment. Even if Yamaha update the engine for a little bit more power, we can’t be expecting the four-cylinder magic of the R6.

In order to keep the costs in check, Yamaha might use the same chassis from the MT-07, however, the bike might get a different suspension setup and brakes.

It will be interesting to see if the company positions this bike in its YZF-R lineup or gives it a different identity since the name ‘R7’ could be upsetting to fans as a parallel-twin would be replacing the four-pot. Only time will tell how true these rumours turn out to be and if they do, we would be really eager to see the MT-07-based supersport here in India. Expect a global debut towards the end of this year.

