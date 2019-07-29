Yamaha SZ-RR Version 2.0 discontinued in India: Reasons why Pulsar 150 rival met its fate

Yamaha Motor India has retired its 150cc humble-looking commuter SZ-RR Version 2.0 from the Indian market. The bike is still showing up on the company's website for India but dealers sources of Express Drives have confirmed that they have stopped receiving units of the said model. However, some of the dealers are still selling the said model till the stocks last. The Yamaha SZ-RR V2.0 was never updated to meet the stringent safety norms that ask for mandatory ABS in two-wheelers having an engine displacement of over 125cc.

Yamaha SZ-RR Version 2.0 was launched in India in the year 2014 and it was an improvement over the SZ-R. The new model arrived with some cosmetic updates and the bike did receive a decent response in the market. However, a few months down the line, the entry of more capable rivals in the battlefield made the Yamaha SZ-RR Version 2.0 lose its shine. For this reason, it would have been a no brainer for Yamaha to update the motorcycle to meet new safety norms that would have resulted in a price hike. The bike used to retail in India at a price of Rs 67,803 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha SZ-RR V2.0 gets power from a 149cc, air-cooled, carbureted engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 11.9hp and 12.8Nm. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with dual spring shock absorbers at the rear. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. Yamaha SZ-RR Version 2.0 has been fitted with a 14-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 134 kg. With the retirement of the SZ-RR V2.0, Yamaha now has four motorcycles in its line up for India namely YZF-R15 V3.0, MT-15, FZ-V3 and FZ-S V3.

