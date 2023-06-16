Yamaha sets up 200 Blue Square showrooms across India

Yamaha Motor India has achieved the milestone of 200 Blue Square outlets across the country. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is exclusively sold via the Blue Square showrooms.

Yamaha Motor India has announced that the company has achieved the milestone of setting up 200 Blue Square showrooms across the country. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the concept of Blue Square outlets in 2019, serving as a prominent platform to showcase Yamaha’s premium positioning and product range.

Yamaha Blue Square outlets: Details

While Yamaha’s Aerox 155 maxi-scooter is exclusively sold through Blue Square outlets, these showrooms also showcase the updated 2023 motorcycle line-up equipped with Traction Control System which includes the YZF-R15 V4, R15S V3, MT-15 V2, FZS-Fi V4.0, FZS-Fi V3.0, FZ-Fi V3.0, Yamaha FZ-X and scooters like Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125.

The exclusive Blue Square outlets by Yamaha are present across India. In the near future, the company also plans to introduce its global product range including the larger displacement motorcycles through these premium Blue Square outlets.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “I am truly delighted to share that Yamaha, under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, has achieved a remarkable feat in India. We have successfully inaugurated 200 Blue Square outlets. Our ambition is to further expand the Blue Square outlets. By the end of 2023, we plan to increase the count of these exclusive outlets to 300.”

