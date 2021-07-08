Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

All of the Yamaha two-wheelers in India will get Bluetooth connectivity, side stand engine cut-off as standard. The start-stop technology though may be limited to only scooters for now

By:July 8, 2021 6:38 PM

Yamaha Motor Company completes its 66th anniversary celebrating its incorporation that took place on 1st July 1955 in Japan. To commemorate the occasion, Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group observed the 66th Yamaha Day by paying tribute to the frontline workers, announcing ‘Gratitude Bonus’ under which the manufacturer is offering a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 on purchase of its scooter models – Fascino 125 Fi and Ray ZR 125 Fi. Frontline workers would include Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers, Police and Armed Personnel, and Municipal workers.

Appreciating the challenging spirit of not just Yamaha’s employees but also the support received from the Dealer Partners, suppliers and customers in all these years, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that their belief motivates the company to grow with confidence and maintain business continuity despite such extraordinary situations.

Also read: Yamaha India to roll out multiple new products in 2021: FZ-X is here, here’s what is to follow

“I would also like to express my profound gratitude to the frontline warriors who have displayed a commendable spirit of service to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Last month, Yamaha India launched the new FZ-X model along with which it also revealed its upcoming revamp plan. All of the Yamaha two-wheelers in India will get Bluetooth connectivity, side stand engine cut-off as standard. The start-stop technology though may be limited to the scooters for now.

Speaking of scooters, Yamaha also said that they will soon launch the updated Fascino as well as the Ray-ZR 125 models. Come to think of it, the all-new 125cc scooters were launched just last year. The Fascino will get a higher number of upgrades including a new engine with hybrid technology.

