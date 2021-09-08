Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

The new Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition gets cosmetic updates over the standard model. Here is what all has changed.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2021 11:24 AM

Yamaha recently announced the launch of the new Monster Energy Moto GP-inspired edition of the RayZR automatic scooter. The said model has been launched at a price of Rs 81,330 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, as the name suggests, gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the overall body outlining its racing background. Powering the scooter is the same 125 cc Hybrid Power Assist, fuel-injected Blue core engine that powers the standard model. The motor is good for producing a maximum power of 8 hp at 6,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Monster Energy MotoGP Edition gets an all-LED headlight, telescopic front forks, a front disc brake and Unified Brake System (UBS). As a standard feature, the new Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop. This reduces the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs, the company claims.

Moreover, the SMG serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System. RayZR 125 Fi also gets a side stand engine cut-off switch that is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India. The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 76,830 (ex-showroom). That said, the newly launched MotoGP edition costs Rs 4,500 more than the standard model.

