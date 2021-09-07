Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

The Japanese manufacturer states that the new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at a unisex audience in the 18-40 years age group & the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid towards a unisex audience in the 18-25 year group.

Sep 07, 2021

Yamaha Motor India today launched the new RayZT Fi Hybrid series of scooters in the country at a starting price of Rs 76,830 (ex-showroom). The scooter broadly gets two variants – RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid. The Japanese manufacturer states that the new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at a unisex audience in the 18-40 years age group and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted towards a unisex audience in the 18-25 years age bracket. The scooters get seven colours (of which four are new).

The new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid are both powered by a 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that produces 8 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Both scooters weigh in at 99 kg (kerb).

Both the new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid are equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System as standard. The scooters benefit from an added functionality of a hybrid system wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist during acceleration. This will, Yamaha say, reduce the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop & Start System. RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid & Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid (Disc variant) and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also showcase Yamaha’s Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect-X App that provides a host of convenient features, including Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record & Hazard.

Other common features available on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid models include – Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch, Pass switch, LED Position light, Power Assist Indicator, Multi-Function key with seat opener, Wide 110mm Rear Tyre and a Large 21-litre under-seat storage.

