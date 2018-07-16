Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition launched at a price of Rs 57,898: New sporty features for just Rs 2,000 more

Yamaha Motor India has launched the Ray ZR Street Rally edition as its sportiest scooter for India. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition price in India is Rs 57,898 (ex-showroom, Delhi) that makes it Rs 2,000 expensive than the standard model. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition will be available at the dealerships starting last week of July in two colour options namely Rally Red and Racing Blue. There is a wing style fairing up front that makes the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition different from the standard model. The scooter also gets knuckle guards that you will find in adventure bikes only. The rear view mirrors on the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition are also new and these look sportier than the ones that come on the standard model. The scooter now comes with a fully digital instrument cluster compared to an analogue unit on the standard model.

Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally in Racing Blue

Powering the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition is the same 113cc engine that powers the regular Ray ZR. The engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 7 bhp and 8 Nm. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition gets a 170mm disc brake up front to offer added safety. The scooter also gets a storage pocket at the front to keep your stuff like mobile phone and wallet handy.

The Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018. The scooter on display at the biennial event was seen with a dual tone seat and golden treatment on the handlebar weights, levers and alloy wheels. Unfortunately, none of these cosmetic updates have been implemented in the final production model. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition challenges the likes of Honda Dio that has also received an update very recently. Stay tuned with as we will bring a comparison review video of the two soon.