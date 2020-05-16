Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 prices hiked: Burgman rival costlier by this much

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 models have received a Rs 800 price hike and this is likely to offset the losses caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

By:Updated: May 16, 2020 1:08:54 PM

Yamaha introduced the all-new Ray-ZR 125 scooter in India last year. The BS6 models cannot be called a direct replacement to the older 110cc Ray-ZR model. However, with Yamaha discontinuing the Ray 110, it is but natural that one can only book a Yamaha 125cc scooter in India. The Ray-ZR model is a flashy one compared to the demure Fascino. The price increase has happened due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yamaha has now priced the Ray-ZR 125 at Rs 67,530 for the front drum version and Rs 70,530 for the disc, ex-showroom. The said price is Rs 800 more than before.

Also Read BS6 125cc scooters you can buy today

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is powered by a 125cc engine that is good for 8.2hp power and 9.7Nm. Yamaha says that the Ray-ZR 125 will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 58kmpl. There is the idle start-stop mechanism at play too. A side stand inhibitor too is part of the package. As far as looks are concerned, the Yamaha Ray-ZR derives inspiration from the defunct 110. However, at least 60 per cent of the design elements are new. An all-digital instrument cluster adds to the wow factor and Yamaha has given out enough vital information needed for the average rider too.

Other features include telescopic forks at the front and rear, drum brakes as standard with an optional front disc as well as a low kerb weight of 99kg. The Ray is one of the lightest 125cc scooters there is in India today. Yamaha also offers UBS, their speak for the Combined Braking System. There is also 21-litres of underseat storage on offer. A 12-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 10-inch unit at the rear help the scooter ride on the road.

If you want more oomph, Yamaha also has the Ray-ZR Street Rally model. This model too has seen a price hike of Rs 800, with the new value being Rs 71,530, ex-showroom.

