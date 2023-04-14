Yamaha R3 vs KTM RC390 comparison. We compare the fully-faired KTM 390 against the upcoming R3 to tell you which of the two supersport motorcycles is better.

We all know by now that Yamaha will be launching two interesting motorcycles in the sub-500cc category — the MT-03 street naked and the fully-faired R3. The former will compete with the segment leader, the KTM 390 Duke, while the R3 will compete with the KTM RC390 in India.

Let’s take a detailed look at how the two motorcycles compete against each other on paper, in terms of design, equipment, features, and most importantly, in terms of engine specifications.

Yamaha R3 vs KTM RC390 – Platform and design

The Yamaha R3 is built around a high tinsel steel tubing to keep the weight down and give its a 50-50 weight distribution. The motorcycle gets a full fairing, inspired by its larger siblings in the YZF range. The motorcycle gets clip-on bars, rear-set footpegs, and a central air duct, giving the R3 an aggressive, sporty look.

The KTM RC390, on the other hand, is built on a lightweight split trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe, similar to the 390 Duke. The RC390 gets a full fairing, a large LED headlight, clip-on bars, and derives its styling from the MotoGP bikes. The riding position is committed, but not as much as the previous-gen RCs.

Equipment and features

Both motorcycles are well-equipped with what a motorcycle in this segment needs. The R3 gets 37mm KYB inverted front forks, a 298mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm unit at the rear, dual-channel ABS, adjustable rear monoshock, and an LCD instrument cluster that shows important info, including the time to change the oil.

The KTM RC390 gets similar features, however, the front suspension is a 43mm WP Apex USD unit and the rear is also a fully-adjustable WP suspension. The RC390 also gets a single 320mm front disc but gets radially-mounted callipers and a dual-channel ABS.

The RC390 takes equipment on offer to a new level with traction control, cornering ABS, a quickshifter, and a large TFT display with a host of information. Between the two, the KTM RC390 is much better equipped.

Yamaha R3 vs KTM RC390 – Engine specifications

The Yamaha R3 uses a parallel-twin engine setup, while the KTM uses a single-cylinder unit to draw power. Both engines are liquid-cooled units, ensuring maximum efficiency on the road or track.

Specifications R3 RC 390 Displacement 321cc, parallel-twin 373cc, single Power 41.4bhp 42.9bhp Torque 29.6Nm 37Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

R3 or the RC390 – Which one should you buy?

The KTM RC390 has been around for years and it’s a tried and tested machine. The R3 also had a brief stint in India, however, pricing hindered sales. With the new generation models of the R3 and the RC390, KTM manages to offer better equipment and more features while managing to keep the price accessible.

However, if you think paying a slight premium over the KTM gets you a motorcycle with fewer electronics that can go wrong, the R3 is a good choice.