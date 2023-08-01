Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch in India soon

While the Yamaha R3 is a fully-faired supersport, the MT-03 is a naked streetfighter.

Yamaha Motor India is about to make a comeback in the premium motorcycle segment with the launch of the R3 and MT-03. Both these motorcycles will make their India debut by the end of this year. While the Yamaha R3 is a fully-faired supersport, the MT-03 is a naked streetfighter.

In a recent media interview, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, officially confirmed that the R3 and MT-03 will be launched in India this year. He also revealed that the middle-weight R7 and MT-09 will be introduced in India in 2024.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Powerful powertrain

These launches are surely to make enthusiasts cheerful as both these Yamaha models will come powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin engine producing 42 bhp at 10,750 RPM and 29.6 Nm at 9,000 RPM. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

These motorcycles will come equipped with KYB upside-down front forks with 130mm travel and rear mono-shock with 125mm travel. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The feature list of both bikes include dual LED headlamps, LED indicators and LCD instrument cluster.

Both bikes are expected to be priced at Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). In Indian market R3 is going to face competition from KTM RC 390 and BMW G 310 RR while MT-03 will compete with TVS Apache RR310 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.