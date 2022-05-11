Yamaha R15 V4, R15M prices hiked: MotoGP Edition sold out in India

The prices of the Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M have been hiked in India. In addition, the company has discontinued the R15M’s Monster Energy MotoGP Edition as it is fully sold out.

Yamaha Motor India launched the new fourth-generation R15 along with its sporty iteration, R15M, in September last year. The company also introduced the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the R15M in limited numbers at the time of launch. However, it has been discontinued in India as the allotted batch of undisclosed numbers is now fully sold out. Yamaha has recently hiked the prices of the new R15 V4 and the R15M.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M: New vs Old Price List

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference R15 V4 Metallic Red Rs 1,76,300 Rs 1,72,800 Rs 3,500 R15 V4 Dark Knight Rs 1,77,300 Rs 1,73,800 Rs 3,500 R15 V4 Racing Blue Rs 1,81,300 Rs 1,77,800 Rs 3,500 R15M Metallic Grey Rs 1,86,300 Rs 1,82,800 Rs 3,500 R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Discontinued Rs 1,82,800 — R15M WorldGP 60th Edition Rs 1,88,300 Rs 1,88,300 —

As you can see in the above table, the prices of all the variants of the R15 V4 and the R15M have been increased by Rs 3,500. This entry-level supersport motorcycle is now priced in India between Rs 1,76,300 – Rs 1,88,300, ex-showroom. The new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M are powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.1 hp of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and these motorcycles get Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too. The R15 V4 series gets a traction control system, a slip & assist clutch, along with a quick-shifter on select variants. In terms of hardware, they get USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

