Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Motor India will launch the new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 and the all-new R15M in India tomorrow. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M.

By:September 20, 2021 4:57 PM
Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch TomorrowYamaha R15M - Image source: revnitro_official (Instagram)

Yamaha Motor India will finally launch the new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 in the Indian market tomorrow, i.e. on September 21, 2021. The R15 has always been a very popular motorcycle in the country and it is currently in its third-gen avatar. With the launch of the new fourth-gen R15, Yamaha is all-set to revolutionize the entry-level sports motorcycle segment in India. This time, the company will also launch the sportier ‘M’ variant of the motorcycle in the country. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M. 

The new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 is expected to feature a host of cosmetic changes. The new Yamaha R15 V4 will take design inspiration from the all-new Yamaha YZF-R7. As per the latest spy shots, it will get a new front fascia with an LED projector set-up at the centre that will be flanked by LED DRLs. The R15 V4 will also get new body panels, chunky fairing and a muscular fuel tank. Moreover, the motorcycle will get a re-designed exhaust and a new visor. Yamaha will launch the motorcycle in two variants – Standard R15 V4 and the new ‘M’ variant.

The upcoming Yamaha R15M will be sportier than the standard R15 V4. In fact, the R15M might turn out be a more performance-oriented variant of the R15 and it might sport new body graphics along with some new features. In terms of hardware, this time Yamaha will finally offer USD forks with the R15 for the Indian market. The new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M will get USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they will get disc brakes at either end and Yamaha will even offer dual-channel ABS as standard.

The upcoming R15 series motorcycles in India might also get a new LCD display for the instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. However, in terms of mechanicals, they might get the same engine as the R15 V3 with just some minor tweaks. Currently, the Yamaha R15 V3 is powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine. This motor churns out 18.6 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too.

The new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M will be launched in India tomorrow. As of now, the Yamaha R15 V3 BS6 is priced in India from Rs 1.57 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming Yamaha R15 V4 might charge a premium of around Rs 5,000 – Rs 10,000 over the current model. Upon its launch, the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M will directly rival the likes of the KTM RC 200, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, etc.

