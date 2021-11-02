Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

The prices of the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M have been increased by Rs 3,000. The Yamaha R15 V4 range is now priced between Rs 1.70 lakh - Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha Motor India recently launched the new fourth-generation R15 in the country along with its sporty iteration, the R15M. The new 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.67 lakh while the R15M was priced from Rs 1.77 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, now within two months of the official launch, the company has increased the prices of all the variants of these motorcycles by Rs 3,000. The colour variant-wise new prices of the Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M are mentioned below:

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red – Rs 1.70 lakh*

Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight – Rs 1.71 lakh*

Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue – Rs 1.75 lakh*

Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1.80 lakh*

Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition – Rs 1.82 lakh*

*All prices, Ex-showroom Delhi

The Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M are powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.4 PS of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and these motorcycles get Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too. The new Yamaha R15 V4 also gets a traction control system, a slip & assist clutch, along with a quick-shifter on select variants.

They also get a revised instrument cluster with new features like Bluetooth connectivity, a gear shift indicator along with Track & Street modes, etc. In terms of hardware, the R15 V4 and the R15M get USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M rivals the likes of KTM RC 125, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Pulsar 250F, etc.

