Yamaha R15 V4, Aerox 155 prices hiked: Check new price list here

The new Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, and the Aerox 155 maxi-scooter have got dearer by Rs 2,000. Check out the new variant-wise prices of these Yamaha two-wheelers here.

Yamaha Motor India launched the new-generation R15 in September 2021. Within two months of its launch, the R15 V4 and the R15M received their first price hike. Now, the company has once again increased the prices of these motorcycles. In addition, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has also got its first price hike. The prices of these two-wheelers have been increased by Rs 2,000. Check out the new variant-wise prices of the Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, and the Aerox 155 here:

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red – Rs 1.72 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight – Rs 1.73 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue – Rs 1.77 lakh

Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1.82 lakh

Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition – Rs 1.82 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition – Rs 1.30 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 (Grey, Blue, Black colour) – Rs 1.31 lakh

All the variants of the Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, and the Aerox 155 have got a uniform price hike of Rs 2,000, save for the MotoGP Edition of these two-wheelers that haven’t received any increment. The Yamaha R15 V4 is now priced in India between Rs 1.72 lakh – Rs 1.77 lakh while the R15M is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh. Yamaha Aerox 155, on the other hand, retails between Rs 1.30 lakh – Rs 1.31 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about engine specs, the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M are powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 18.1 hp of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Yamaha Aerox 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers 14.7 hp of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine is paired with a CVT.

